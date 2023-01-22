COVID-19 intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC to be out January 26

iNCOVACC will be world's first nasal Covid vaccine |

Homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech will launch its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, iNCOVACC, the first of its kind in India, on January 26, the company's chairman and managing director Krishna Ella said here on Saturday.

Interacting with students at the India International Science Festival in Bhopal, Ella also said that the homegrown vaccine for the lumpy skin disease in cattle, Lumpi-ProVacInd, is likely to be launched next month.

What did Bharat Biotech's CEO say?

"Our nasal vaccine will be officially launched on January 26, on Republic Day," Ella said, participating in the 'Face-to-Face with New Frontiers in Science' segment of the IISF, organised at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT).

Announcment made in December about the price of the vaccine

In December, Bharat Biotech had announced that it would sell the intranasal vaccine for ₹ 325 per shot for procurement by the government and ₹ 800 per shot for private vaccination centres.

