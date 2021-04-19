COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise of 2,73,810 cases, 1,619 deaths

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.73 lakh new cases and more than 1,600 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,619 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,78,769. As many as 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,50,61,919.

Registering a steady increase for the 40th day in a row, the active cases stand at 19,29,329, comprising 12.81 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,29,53,821, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.19 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 13,56,133 samples were tested on Sunday. And, as many as 26,78,94,549 samples have been tested across the country till April 18.