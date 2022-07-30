COVID-19: India logs 20,408 new cases, 44 fatalities in last 24 hours

Representative

India logged 20,408 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,40,00,138, while the active cases declined to 1,43,384, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,312 with 44 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.



COVID cases in Maharashtra's Thane city

Thane district of Maharashtra reported 100 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection count to 7,33,993, a health official said on Saturday.

These cases were recorded on Friday and the count of active cases in the district now stood at 774, he said.

Nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, which kept the death toll unchanged at 11,927, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,21,192.