e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Covaxin approved for children between 2-18: ReportsMaharashtra government SOPs for cinema theatres: 50% occupancy; no food and drinks inside screening
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:26 PM IST

Covid-19: India administers over 96 crore vaccine doses till date, says Centre

According to the data by the Centre, more than 46 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.
FPJ Web Desk
Covid-19 vaccination drive | Photo: AFP

Covid-19 vaccination drive | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 96-crore mark on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry informed.

According to the data by the Centre, more than 46 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

Currently, there are 2,14,900 active COVID-19 cases in the country while the death toll stands at 4,50,963.

As part of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, government has been supporting the States and Union Territories by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people aged above 60 and those of 45 years of age and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra: Over 75,000 people in Raigad inoculated against COVID-19 in 3 days under Mission Kawach...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal