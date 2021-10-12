Covid-19: India administers over 96 crore vaccine doses till date, says Centre

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 96-crore mark on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry informed.

According to the data by the Centre, more than 46 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

Currently, there are 2,14,900 active COVID-19 cases in the country while the death toll stands at 4,50,963.

As part of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, government has been supporting the States and Union Territories by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people aged above 60 and those of 45 years of age and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:26 PM IST