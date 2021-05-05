COVID-19 in West Bengal: Amid surge in cases, fresh curbs announced; local trains, malls to remain shut

Kolkata: Soon after taking the oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time, Mamata Banerjee held a review meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna to discuss ways to curb the corona pandemic.

After the meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee imposed some fresh rules to curb the pandemic.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said that all local trains will be closed from May 6 until further notice and also that she will hold a review meeting daily to monitor the corona cases in West Bengal.

“From May 7 midnight passengers travelling from other states will have to produce RT PCR reports. RT PCR tests are also made mandatory for long distance busses and trains. Metro services and public transports will be curtailed to 50 percent,” stated the TMC Supremo adding that there are already 27 thousand covid beds in West Bengal and the number of the beds will increase soon.

Asking to sanitize market places regularly, Mamata Banerjee urged all the Chambers of Commerce to take charge of sanitizing the local markets.

“Covid warrior clubs should again come up in the districts to help the government fight the pandemic. Those who have been cured should donate plasma. Schools and Industrial buildings where CISF was staying should also be sanitized,” claimed Mamata.

Changing the market timings the Chief Minister said that banks across the state will be operational till 2 pm.