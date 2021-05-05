COVID-19 in West Bengal: Amid surge in cases, fresh curbs announced; local trains, malls to remain shut

Kolkata: Soon after taking the oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time, Mamata Banerjee held a review meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna to discuss ways to curb the corona pandemic.
After the meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee imposed some fresh rules to curb the pandemic.
Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said that all local trains will be closed from May 6 until further notice and also that she will hold a review meeting daily to monitor the corona cases in West Bengal.
“From May 7 midnight passengers travelling from other states will have to produce RT PCR reports. RT PCR tests are also made mandatory for long distance busses and trains. Metro services and public transports will be curtailed to 50 percent,” stated the TMC Supremo adding that there are already 27 thousand covid beds in West Bengal and the number of the beds will increase soon.
Asking to sanitize market places regularly, Mamata Banerjee urged all the Chambers of Commerce to take charge of sanitizing the local markets.
“Covid warrior clubs should again come up in the districts to help the government fight the pandemic. Those who have been cured should donate plasma. Schools and Industrial buildings where CISF was staying should also be sanitized,” claimed Mamata.
Changing the market timings the Chief Minister said that banks across the state will be operational till 2 pm.
“The market timings now will be from 7 am-10 am and 5pm-7pm. All jewelry shops will remain open from 12-3pm. We don’t want complete lockdown but such strictures will help the break the chain of the second wave of covid,” stated the West Bengal Chief Minister.
Notably, the Chief Minister had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come out clearly on Vaccine and oxygen supply policy as West Bengal is facing scarcity of both the vaccines and oxygen.
Welcoming the move of the timing change Soumya Dutta, general secretary of All India Banking association also claimed that no one in the banking sector has been vaccinated due to the dearth of vaccines.
Urging everyone to donate in the Disaster Management fund and Chief Minister’s relief fund West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapon Bandhopadhyay said that every donation will strengthen the Trinamool Congress government to fight the pandemic.
