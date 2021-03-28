COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Hotel sealed in Lucknow for organising Holi dance party

Lucknow: Coming down heavily on violators, the Lucknow District administration on Sunday sealed a hotel in posh Gomtinagar area for organising a Holi dance party in violation of Holi guidelines issued by the state government.

Despite ban on Holi gatherings, a Holi dance party was organised at Hotel Savvy Grand on Saturday night. On getting the information, the SDM Praful Tripathi raided the hotel early Sunday morning and sealed the hotel. No prior permission was sought for the party.

The hotel owner called a few political friends to oppose the move but had to give up after the district magistrate directed the SDM to arrest him. A team of police personnel has been deployed at the hotel to ensure that it remains locked till further orders.

“We have also sought details of all those who had attended the late night party and the CCTV footage. They all will have to undergo Covid-19 tests,” said the SDM.

State capital Lucknow is the worst affected during the second surge of coronavirus. About 30 per cent of the total 1061 cases reported across the state 347 were from Lucknow alone.