COVID-19 in Rajasthan: Kota coaching returns to normalcy

With the decline in Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, normalcy is returning into Kota coaching with the start of the coaching classes.

As the third wave of Covid-19 has weakened in the State, gates of the coaching institutes are once again opened for the students.

Classrooms in the coaching institutes are again abuzz with the batches of caching students in Kota to prepare for IIT-JEE and NEET (UG).

Rajasthan government on 10 January this year had closed all the offline classes up to class 12 in school and coaching institutes of the municipal areas of the State till 30 January in view of the growing Covid-19 cases then but now the state government has lifted such closure of offline classes in school and coaching institutes for class 10 to 12.

Although then also, no closure was ordered for offline classes in colleges and universities of the State.

Earlier, only the vaccinated students of classes 10 to 12 were allowed to visit their schools and coaching institutes for doubt clearing with due consents of their parents but now all students of such classes have been granted permission to attend the coaching classes. The coaching institutes and schools were allowed to run only online classes until 30 January, but offline classes are now organized in full swing.

Informing about the normalcy in Kota coaching, Controller, Reliable Institute, Kota, Shiv Shakti Singh said that “The students are back in their classrooms in their coaching institute from 1 February when the state government allowed conducting offline classes in schools and coaching institutes of the State”.

Director, Allen Career Institute, Kota, Naveen Maheshwari also informed that the weakening of the third Covid-19 has instilled faith in the students and coaching institutes about resuming offline classes in Kota and students are back in their classrooms now.

The local markets are witnessing student and commercial activities like in the past.

On resumption of the classes, One coaching student, Aakash Sharma said that "I was missing offline classes when the Rajasthan government ordered to close the offline classes

Meanwhile, admissions in the Kota coaching institutes have also started. New batches of the students from class 10 to 12 and class 12 pass out are also underway in the Coaching town.

Nearly 1.75 lakh coaching students would arrive every year to Kota for coaching of medical and engineering entrance examinations.

As per the health department, there were average 400-to-500 cases of Covid-19 every day in January month but now the situation has improved and now an average of 200 or fewer cases are coming every day.

Although there is no separate information about the coaching students getting Covid-19 infection certainly there were coaching students also among the Covid-19 infected persons.

Now when the Covid-19 third wave is weakening, more than 50% of students have returned to Kota and more are likely to return in the coming days.

Protocols of face masking, sanitization and classroom sitting with social distancing are being followed in the coaching institutes whereas more than 30000 coaching students have already been vaccinated for Covid-19 in Kota. Covid-19 inoculation is still continuing in the coaching institutes of Kota with the help of the health department.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Zolostays in partnership with Labdhi group launches Sea Breeze in Wadala

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:25 PM IST