COVID-19 in Rajasthan: Courageous Asha worker takes her team for jab by boat in Dungarpur district

A tribal Asha worker named Kamla in the remote tribal area of the Dungarpur district of Rajasthan has shown the courage that has proved her a real Corona worrier. She took her team by boat by herself for around 45 minutes to vaccinate the families living in villages that are on islands of the Mahi river.

Kamla works under a primary health centre Kochri in Simalwara block of Dungarpur that is around 100 km away from the district headquarter and a remote tribal area surrounded by the Mahi river.

Odaphala and Bedaphala are the two islands in this area where around 137 people of 32 families live. They were not coming for vaccination as the water level increased in the river due to rains in the area.

It was the duty of Kamla to get them vaccinated. Kamla said, "I tried to convince the families to come for vaccination but they were not ready to take the risk just for vaccination, then I decided to take the team there and on the 1st of August our team of 5-6 members reach the islands and vaccinate people."

In charge of the PHC Dr Charndrveer Parmar said that it was really difficult as the water level was high and there were strong winds. We took the boat but returned halfway due to the weather. We tried the next day, although the weather was the same as the previous day it was the courage of Kamla who not only sailed the boat for about 45 minutes neither lost her courage nor allowed any of the team members.

District collector Suresh Ola appreciated the effort of the Asha worker and said that the courage showed by Kamla is commendable as she proved herself a real Corona worrier.