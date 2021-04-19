COVID-19 in Punjab: CM orders extension of night curfew timings; complete lockdown in Mohali, two other cities on occasion of Ram Navami

Punjab being one of the worse states affacted by the COVID-19 in India, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh after reviewing the situation has ordered extension of night curfew timings (8 pm to 5 am), closure of all bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres, sports complexes from April 20 to April 30.

Besides the CM has also ordered ban on gatherings of over 20 including weddings and funerals. Besides ban, the CM has also said that rates for RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) by private labs have been reduced to Rs 450 and Rs 300 respectively.

On the ocassion of Ram Navami that falls on April 21, Mohali will remain under complete lockdown on Wednesday to avoid gatherings amid the surging COVID-19 cases in the region.

The CM has also urged the Centre to send immediate supplies of vaccines and also give quick approval for two new oxygen plants in the state amid concerns over depleting stocks of both. On the availability of vaccines, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan told the Chief Minister that the situation was critical, with only three days of stocks left, but the Central government has assured that more would be coming soon.