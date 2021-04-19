COVID-19 in Punjab: CM orders extension of night curfew timings; complete lockdown in Mohali, two other cities on occasion of Ram Navami

Punjab being one of the worse states affacted by the COVID-19 in India, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh after reviewing the situation has ordered extension of night curfew timings (8 pm to 5 am), closure of all bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres, sports complexes from April 20 to April 30.
Besides the CM has also ordered ban on gatherings of over 20 including weddings and funerals. Besides ban, the CM has also said that rates for RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) by private labs have been reduced to Rs 450 and Rs 300 respectively.
On the ocassion of Ram Navami that falls on April 21, Mohali will remain under complete lockdown on Wednesday to avoid gatherings amid the surging COVID-19 cases in the region.
The CM has also urged the Centre to send immediate supplies of vaccines and also give quick approval for two new oxygen plants in the state amid concerns over depleting stocks of both. On the availability of vaccines, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan told the Chief Minister that the situation was critical, with only three days of stocks left, but the Central government has assured that more would be coming soon.
Medical Education Minister O.P. Soni cited shortage of oxygen supply in Amritsar hospital, while the Chief Secretary said though Indian Oil Ltd (OIL) was providing the state with supplies, the situation was a matter of concern.
A close watch was being kept on the demand-supply situation at both government and private hospitals, she said.
On April 7, the state government had declared a series of restrictions including night curfew across the whole state from 9 pm to 5 am. The state had also declared a ban on political, social, cultural or sports gatherings. A cap has also been put on attendance at funerals, weddings and cremations. Only 50 people can attend indoor functions, and 100 for outdoors.
These restrictions, along with the others imposed earlier which include closure of schools and educational institutions will be in place till April 30.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)