COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Lockdown in Beed district from March 26

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, a lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra's Beed district from March 26 to April 4. As per data given by the State's Public Health Department on Tuesday evening, the district presently has 2,991 active cases. Till date, Beed district has recorded 23,198 cases with nearly 600 deaths.

The lockdown order was reportedly issued by the Distrcit collection to halt the surging case tally. This is a complete lockdown and public spaces such as marriage halls, hotels and restaurants will remain shut. All schools and colleges in the district are also reportedly being closed.

Many businesses will also be affected. As per a notice from Sunday, all hairdresser outlets as well as beauty parlors and massage centers in Beed district have already been shut till 31 March 2020. Reports indicate that the new lockdown order will also see all private offices remain closed.

Shops selling essential commodities will remain unaffected.