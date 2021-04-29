COVID-19 in India: Amid uproar, Govt may waive GST on vaccines to reduce cost

Amid a massive uproar over high vaccine prices, the government is likely to waive Goods and Services Tax (GST) on coronavirus vaccines, reported Hindustan Times.

People in the know told Hindustan Times that the government may waive the 5 percent GST applicable on COVID-19 vaccines to reduce their cost by up to Rs 1,200 a dose in private hospitals depending on the vaccine.

"The Centre has already waived import duty on most essential pharmaceutical raw materials required to manufacture drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, and is considering scrapping the 5 percent GST on vaccines on similar grounds," sources told Hindustan Times.

One person told the leading daily that the waiver will require the approval of the GST Council, but it is unlikely that any member will oppose the move. "It will not have significant revenue implication,” the person added.

The government announced the liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination that permits manufacturers to release up to 50 per cent of their stock to state governments and private entities.

Under the third phase of the national vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market, the government had said.