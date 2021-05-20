COVID-19 in India: 2,76,070 fresh cases, 3,874 deaths reported in last 24 hours

India's single day case toll continued to hover below the 3 lakh mark, with 2,76,070 individuals testing positive even as 3,874 passed away in the last 24 hours. At the same time, Health Ministry data indicates that there were . 3,69,077 discharges. With this, India's total active caseload now stands at 31.29 lakh.

India remains in the grip of a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with experts contending that there may be a fresh surge in the days to come. While the situation is on the mend for some states, others are yet to reach the peak of the second wave. In recent days however, cases have shown a significant drop from the record highs of more than four lakh individuals testing positive per day.

Presently, Karnataka with over 5.58 lakh active cases leads the statewise tally. Maharashtra stands in second place with a little more than four lakh active cases as of Thursday morning. Both these states however have shown a downward trend with the active case load dropping considerably over the last 24 hours.

At the same time, a total of 18,70,09,792 doses have been administered in the country. Presently there are three vaccines that have been approved for emergency usage in the country - Sputnik V, Covishield and Covaxin. While the testing and approval process is underway for several other vaccine candidates, many states have also taken matters into their own hands.