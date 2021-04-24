COVID-19 in Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces free vaccine to all above age of 18 at government hospitals

In a bid to boost the vaccination drive, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decided to give free vaccine to everyone above the age of 18 yrs at government hospitals in the state. The CM chaired a meeting with state-level COVID monitoring committee.

The CM said, registration shall begin from 28th April and only those who have registered will get the vaccine.

On April 23, Haryana reported 11,854 new cases and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these, 4,319 new cases and nine deaths were reported in Gurgaon, while Faridabad reported 1,450 new cases and eight deaths.

With Haryana witnessing a sharp surge in coronavirus cases, Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered the deployment of police at crowded places to enforce the infection guidelines. Presiding over a meeting with senior police officers of the state, he directed that the COVID-19 rules framed by the government should be strictly enforced.