COVID-19 in Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces free vaccine to all above age of 18 at government hospitals

In a bid to boost the vaccination drive, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decided to give free vaccine to everyone above the age of 18 yrs at government hospitals in the state. The CM chaired a meeting with state-level COVID monitoring committee.
The CM said, registration shall begin from 28th April and only those who have registered will get the vaccine.
On April 23, Haryana reported 11,854 new cases and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these, 4,319 new cases and nine deaths were reported in Gurgaon, while Faridabad reported 1,450 new cases and eight deaths.
With Haryana witnessing a sharp surge in coronavirus cases, Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered the deployment of police at crowded places to enforce the infection guidelines. Presiding over a meeting with senior police officers of the state, he directed that the COVID-19 rules framed by the government should be strictly enforced.
He said in a statement that in view of increasing cases, police have been ordered not to give any kind of relaxation. Police personnel should be deployed at crowded places like markets, shopping centres and playgrounds so that COVID-19 guidelines can be strictly adhered to, he said.
Vij directed them to strictly enforce gathering restrictions and directions related to the closure of shops after 6 pm daily besides the imposition of the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.
Vij directed duty magistrates and local municipal officers to keep a check on clubs, banquet halls, wedding ceremonies and public functions so that the number of people invited to the programmes does not exceed the maximum limit.
Meanwhile, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said about 100 to 150 oxygen-equipped beds will be provided soon by a Faridabad-based company.
