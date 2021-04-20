COVID-19 in Gujarat: No need to impose lockdown, says CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said that there is no need to impose a lockdown in the state as many restrictions, including a night curfew in 20 cities, is already in place.

"As of now, there is no need to impose a lockdown in the state as many restrictions like night curfew in 20 cities, closed all educational institutions, malls, theatres, gyms, recreation parks are in effect," Rupani said.

Amid the rising cases in the state, the Chief Minister said that they are increasing the number of beds for COVID-19 patients. "By April 30, we will add 10,000 more beds. We have also increased the number of oxygen beds which has led to higher consumption of medical oxygen," he said.

Earlier in the day, Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Gujarat branch said the government should impose a two-week lockdown in the state to check the spread of COVID-19.

If the state government is not in favour of a lockdown, then it should think of restricting various activities to control people's movement outside their homes, IMA Gujarat chapter president Dr Devendra Patel told the HC.

He made the suggestions before a division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bhargav Karia during an online hearing on a PIL taken up suo motu on the overall coronavirus situation in the state.

The bench had invited Patel to share his views on behalf of doctors.

Around 30,000 doctors from Gujarat are members of the IMA's state branch.

"The government should completely ban all kind of gatherings, be it social, political or religious. If possible, the government should impose a total lockdown for 14 days. If it is not possible, then put severe restrictions on activities," Patel told the bench.

He also suggested that the government should come up with a centralised system displaying availability of beds (for COVID-19 patients) in the state, saying "people are rushing from one hospital to another for beds".

