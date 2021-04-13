COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: Junior Doctors Association announces strike; BJP delegation meets Governor

Raipur: The spike in Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh has provided an option for political parties to indulge in politics and junior doctors to compel the government to bow down before their demands. Resident doctors of Chhattisgarh’s biggest Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital (BRAMH) on Tuesday announced to go on a strike in Raipur here.

The resident doctors under the banner of Junior Doctors Association Chhattisgarh have launched their strike in favour of their 9 points demands.

The resident doctors have asked for quality PPE kits, N-95 masks and gloves for COVID-19 duty since a long time, but the administration has not taken cognizance, alleged JDA President Dr. Indresh Yadav.

As we are being forced to wear poor quality PPE kits, masks and surgical gloves during COVID-19 duty due to which many of our colleagues have become Covid positive, he said.

Even the resident doctors are forced to take unpaid leave, therefore we have decided to go on strike, Yadav said.

Other demands of junior doctors include induction of doctors posted in remote areas in Covid duty, extension of rural service contract for one year, increase in scholarship, proper incentive for Covid Warriors, MD, MS, Medical Diploma examinations within the stipulated period and same stipend for MD, MS, Medical Diploma holders in rural service period.

The resident doctors stopped Out Patient Department (OPD) duty except for Covid and emergency services duty with immediate effect, told Yadav.

If the demands are not met, the association will stop the emergency services from April 15 and leave the Covid duty on April 18 from 8 am, he said.

However, on the other side a delegation of opposition BJP leaders led by Dr. Raman Singh met Governor Unsuiya Uikey and complained that due to negligence of state government, ample number of ventilators and other facilities have not reached to the Covid patients.

Meanwhile, State Congress Communication Head Shailesh Nitin said that the BJP is playing politics over the Covid crisis.