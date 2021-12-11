COVID-19: How many cases of the Omicron variant are there in India?

India has so far reported 33 cases of the new variant that has sparked worries worldwide. Maharashtra have highest number of cases of Omicron in India i.e.17, Rajasthan reported 9 cases, Gujarat have three, Karnataka two and Delhi has two such cases.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 7,992 cases. With this, the active caseload in the country is at 93,277 cases, which is the lowest in 559 days, according to the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the recoveries remained more than new cases detected and over the last 24 hours, 9,265 patients of COVID-19 recovered. Currently, the recovery rate in the country stands at 98.36%, and this is the highest since March last year.

With seven new patients detected on Friday, the number of Omicron cases has shot up to 17 in Maharashtra, or nearly half the known cases in the country.

Of these seven, three were found positive in Mumbai, all males, aged 25, 37 and 48, with a recent travel history to the United Kingdom, South Africa and Tanzania.

The four new patients, including a three-and-half-year-old child, in Pune, are the close contacts of the Indian-origin Nigerian woman who was detected Omicron positive last Sunday.

A 35-year-old man, with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa, has tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient in Delhi of the new COVID-19 variant, sources said on Saturday.

The Mumbai Police has clamped prohibitory orders under Sec 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) banning the assembly of five or more, protests, marches or rallies by people or vehicles till Sunday night, officials said here on Saturday.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has said COVID-19 that booster doses cannot be recommended without clinical trials.

The SEC was reviewing the application of the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the booster dose in a meeting that took place on Friday.

(With Inputs from agencies)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 01:50 PM IST