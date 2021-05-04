COVID-19: High Court asks Centre why it should not face contempt for failing to supply oxygen to Delhi

Amid the ongoing oxygen crisis in Delhi, the Delhi High Court charged the Centre over supplying just 490 metric tonne oxygen when the Centre submitted that Delhi was not entitled to 700 MT of medical oxygen in light of existing medical infrastructure. The high court said that as per Supreme Court's April 30 order it shows that the apex court directed the government to provide 700 MT of oxygen and not just 490 MT.

It further said that the Supreme Court has already directed and now the high court is also saying that the Centre will have to supply 700 MT oxygen daily to Delhi right away by whatever means.

You can put your head in sand like an ostrich, we will not" the high court said. "Are you living in ivory towers?" A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli also rejected the Centre's submission that Delhi was not entitled to 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen in light of existing medical infrastructure.