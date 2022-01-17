Covid-19: Gujarat logs 12,753 new cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours

The Covid-19 surge in Gujarat continued to find a new peak with as many as 12,753 fresh cases, which is a 26% jump from Sunday, during the last 24 hours as on Monday evening.

The state also saw five deaths, taking the number of fatalities since the pandemic started to 10,164.

Gujarat now has 70,374 active cases with Ahmedabad city alone contributing 30% of all infections. As many as 95 people are on ventilator support.

While the state government through its daily bulletins has been claiming that there has not been a single Omicron case during the last week, official sources said most of these new cases were of the new variant.

The state has reported a mindboggling 70,692 cases in a space of just seven days, at a daily average of over 10,000. The spike is driven by Ahmedabad and Surat cities.

During the last 24 hours, Ahmedabad city recorded the highest of 4,340 cases followed by Surat with 2,955, Vadodara 1,207, Rajkot 464, Valsad 340 and Gandhinagar 212 cases.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:18 PM IST