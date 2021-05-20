COVID-19: Full list of states, districts showing decline, rise in cases

There are 8 states in the country have more than 1 lakh active cases, 9 states have between 50,000-1 lakh active cases and 19 states have less than 50,000 active cases, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

India recorded 2,76,110 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported on Wednesday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440, while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday morning.

A total 3,874 fatalities due to COVID-19 were registered in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases have further reduced to 31,29,878, comprising 12.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.74 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,23,55,440, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

