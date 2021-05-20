COVID-19: Full list of states, districts showing decline, rise in cases

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday released a list of states which have been showing a decline in COVID-19 cases and positivity in the last three weeks. According to the data, the states are Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Chhatisgarh.
Meanwhile, the states which have been reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases and positivity are Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram.
The Union Health Ministry also released a list of districts which have been showing a decline in COVID-19 cases and positivity in the last three weeks. They are Pune, Thane, Satara and Nagpur in Maharashtra, Thrissur and Kottayam in Kerala, Gurugram in Haryana, and Indore in Madhya Pradesh.
Meanwhile, the districts which have been reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases and positivity are Malappuram and Kollam in Kerala, East Godavari and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu and Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, and Belagavi in Karnataka.
There are 8 states in the country have more than 1 lakh active cases, 9 states have between 50,000-1 lakh active cases and 19 states have less than 50,000 active cases, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.
India recorded 2,76,110 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported on Wednesday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440, while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday morning.
A total 3,874 fatalities due to COVID-19 were registered in a span of 24 hours.
The active cases have further reduced to 31,29,878, comprising 12.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.74 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,23,55,440, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, the data stated.
(With PTI inputs)