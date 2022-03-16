COVID-19: From Guwahati to Bengaluru, children's vaccination drive kicks off

The inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years against COVID-19 started on Wednesday with Corbevax vaccine.

Besides, the government has also decided to waive the condition of comorbidity for those above 60 years in order to receive the precaution dose.

Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12 to 14 years age group in an interval of 28 days, the guidelines said.

Vaccination of children in the 12-14 years age group against COVID-19 started in Delhi, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

About six to seven lakh children in this age bracket in the city are eligible for vaccination to begin with, and the number would keep increasing as days pass, official sources said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 years began at around 2,000 centres in Gujarat on Wednesday to cover 22.63 lakh beneficiaries.

As of March 1, 2021, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.

Also, the precaution dose can now be administered to all people aged 60 years and above, and the prioritisation and sequencing of this dose would be based on completion of nine months to 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

As per the guidelines, the precaution dose should be of the same vaccine that was administered to a person during primary vaccination.

"The vaccination slots will be booked for 12-14 years age group for "CorBEvax" only through Co-WIN. Vaccinator has to ensure that the vaccine is administered to only those children who have completed the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination and if a child is registered but has not attained the age of 12 years, the vaccination is not to be given," the guidelines released by the Health ministry on Monday said.

The children eligible for vaccination can register through through an existing account of a family member on Co-WIN or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number (this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently), it said.

The Centre has asked states to organise dedicated COVID-19 vaccination sessions through earmarked centres and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of adolescents.

The states were also advised to ensure judicious utilisation of available COVID-19 vaccines. P

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:14 AM IST