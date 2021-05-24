COVID-19: Federation of LPG Distributors of India demands priority vaccination for delivery staff

As the country is battling with the second COVID-19 wave, the Federation of LPG Distributors of India (FLDI) has appealed priority vaccination of the delivery staff.

"Petroleum Ministry and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have miserably failed in getting recognized the LPG Distributor staff as frontline warriors thus depriving them of various benefits especially preference in vaccination despite their huge vulnerability to the deadly Coronavirus," FLDI added.

It also claimed that in the second wave of coronavirus around 50 thousand of the distributors, their staff and families got infected with the deadly Coronavirus, out of which more than 500 of them lost their lives to date.

Distributors’ Demands related to Staff:

• To Recognize the LPG Delivery Staff as Frontline Corona Warriors.

• Urgent Vaccination for the Staff in order to safeguard them and lacs of families they visit on a daily basis to deliver LPG.

Distributors’ Demands related to OMCs:

To get the LPG bottling plants inspected through an external authority in order to check the accounts and quality of the equipment and products supplied by them, to restrict them from supplying underweight, body leak, direct and expiry date cylinders to the distributors and in turn endangering the lives of the public at large.

To initiate action against the company officials pushing subsidized and non-subsidized LPG products beyond the licensed capacity of LPG godowns, without a demand/requirement from distributors, flouting the norms set by PESO in the process.

To initiate action against the company officials Amending/Changing Distributor Indents arbitrarily, replacing them with non-subsidized products to fulfil their impractical targets, ignoring the current Covid situation.

To initiate action on the company officials doing Proactive & Auto booking of the Domestic subsidized product and compelling the distributors to deliver refills within a single day.

To stop compelling the distributors from showing the cash payments received from the customers as digital payments illegally.

To stop sending show cause notices under Target Delivery Time Norms at a time when the majority of the distributors are operating with limited manpower and the force majeure clause is applicable due to the pandemic.

To initiate strict action against the company officials for sending loads on credit without any demand from the distributors, charging a heavy interest up to Rs 5000/- per day i.e. 700% per annum.

The FLDI has given a 15-day notice to fulfil both, the LPG delivery staff-related and OMCs related demands.