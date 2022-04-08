COVID-19: Do not let your guard down, Centre warns Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Haryana and Mizoram

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in China, South Korea, United States and some European countries, the Centre on Friday warned Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Haryana and Mizoram governments to not let their guard down.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in his letter to the five states, said that they are reporting a higher number of daily COVID-19 cases as compared to the other states,

"Given that the states/UTs have been undertaking various measures to reopen economic and social activities, there is a need for continuous follow up of a risk assessment-based approach for management of COVID-19," the Union Health Secretary wrote, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry today announced that precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10.

All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose, it said.

"It has been decided that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to the 18-plus population group at private vaccination centres. This facility would be available at all private vaccination centres," the ministry said.

Besides, Bhushan will hold a meeting with the health secretaries and health officials of all States/UTs regarding COVID-19 precaution dose administration tomorrow, official sources told news agency ANI.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 08:37 PM IST