COVID-19: Delhi records 1,904 new cases, highest since December last year

With a steady increase in COVID-19 cases in capital city Delhi, the union territoty on Monday reported 1,904 new casesand six more fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload and death toll to 659,619 and 11,012 respectively, according to the health department’s bulletin. Monday’s figures have been the highest in more than three months. The last time the cases went over the 1,900 mark was on December 12 last year, when 1,935 people had tested positive for Covid-19.

While, 1,411 patients who recovered from the virus today, the total recoveries so far in the national capital have climbed to 640,575 while the active cases are above 8,000.

With a sudden rise in cases, the capital city seems unprepared as some private hospitals have started running out of beds in the Intensive Care Unit for Covid patients. According to the Delhi government's Corona app, four of the five key hospitals in the city have no bed with ventilators available in the Intensive Care Unit.