COVID-19 dampens Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in West Bengal

Kolkata: Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in West Bengal gave grandeur amiss. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who, every year participates in ISKCON’s Rath Yatra, this year instead of visiting in person had had sent sweets and flowers to ISKCON temple.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Gouranga Das, a priest in ISKCON said that the pandemic had restricted Rath Yatra for two consecutive years and that prayers are on so that the chariot festival doesn’t get interrupted in the following years.

Meanwhile, the deities were taken on an open truck decked with flowers instead of chariots so that the devotees can catch a sight of the Lord Almighty during the Lord’s visit to His aunt’s place.