COVID-19 curbs: Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till July 19, schools & colleges to remain shut

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government today extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till July 19, while relaxing a few restrictions. Shops can remain open for an hour longer and need to shut only by 9 pm.

Restaurants, tea shops, bakeries, roadside eateries and sweet shots can stay open till 9 pm with 50 per cent customers. These places will need to comply with Covid protocols such as placing hand sanitisers outside and ensuring that people in queues follow social distancing. Air-conditioned outlets must have adequate ventilation with doors and/or windows open.

While only up to 50 people can attend weddings, only 20 can attend funerals.

Schools, colleges, bars, theatres, swimming pools and zoos will remain shut; Cultural and political events with public participation too cannot be held.

Though the state has not re-started inter-state buses, it has decided to resume bus services to neighbouring Puducherry.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu logged 3,039 COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths. The fresh cases are slightly lower than the previous day's. The state has reported over 25.13 lakh cases since the beginning of the pandemic.