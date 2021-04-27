COVID-19 Crisis: European Union to ship 'urgently needed oxygen, medicine and equipment' to India

Amid the COVID-19 crisis in India, the European Union (EU) on Tuesday said it will be sending a shipment of "urgently needed oxygen, medicine, and equipment".

The shipment will include 700 oxygen concentrators, 1 oxygen generator, and 365 ventilators from Ireland; 9,000 doses of Remdesivir from Belgium; 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders from Romania; 58 ventilators from Luxembourg; 5,503 vials of Remdesivir, 20,000 litres of oxygen per week from Portugal; and 120 ventilators from Sweden.

"A shipment of urgently needed oxygen, medicine and equipment will be delivered over the coming days by EU Member States to India, following the country's request for support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which is coordinated by the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission," the statement read.

"This support has been made in line with the coordinated effort by EU Member States currently underway to pool their resources in responding rapidly to tackle the alarming epidemiological situation in India. More EU support from other Member States is expected to be given in the coming days, including from France and Germany," it added.