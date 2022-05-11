COVID-19: Centre to reduce gap between second dose and booster dose for persons travelling abroad, says report

The Central government has decided to reduce the gap between the second dose and booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for persons travelling abroad to a minimum of 90 days after the second dose, sources told news agency ANI.

Reportedly, several people had urged the central government to reduce the gap because many countries have started mandating a third dose for international travellers.

Besides, many health experts have said that reducing the gap will help in speeding up the booster dose drive in the country.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.67 crore (1,90,67,50,631) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. "This has been achieved through 2,37,57,172 sessions," the Ministry said.

India records single-day rise of 2,897 COVID-19 cases

With 2,897 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of cases rose to 4,31,10,586, even as active cases have decreased to 19,494, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,24,157 with 54 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent, it said.

The data showed that a decrease of 143 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.74 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,66,935, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 07:45 PM IST