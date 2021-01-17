Covid-19 Cases under 2% of caseload for first time

New Delhi

The share of India’s active Covid-19 cases, which stand at 2,08,826, has fallen below 2% of the total caseload for the first time, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

It attributed the fall to the steady decline in the daily cases. "For the first time, India's share of active cases within the total positive cases has shrunk below 2% (1.98%)," the ministry said in a statement. The country has reported less than 20,000 daily cases over the past 10 days, it said. The total recovered cases — 10,196,885 — crossed active cases by 99,88,059.

According to the ministry, India has recorded less than 300 daily deaths for the last 23 days. The ministry said 6 states and UTs accounted for 66.30% of the 181 case fatalities reported the previous day. India’s Covid-19 caseload climbed to 1,05,57,985 on Sunday with 15,144 fresh infections while recoveries surged to 1,01,96,885, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.58%, according to data released by the ministry.

The death toll increased to 1,52,274 with 181 more fatalities, the data showed.

‘Covid Tongue’ on the rise: WHO to confirm

An epidemiologist at King's College, London has claimed there is a rise in Covid patients suffering from uncomfortable mouth symptoms like oral ulcers — not yet listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of the Covid-19 symptoms.

Professor Tim Spector twe­eted he has seen an increase in such patients. "One in five people with Covid still present with less common symptoms that don't get on the official PHE (Public Health England) list - such as skin rashes," Spector tweeted.

