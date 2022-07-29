COVID-19 cases increasing in Rajasthan | PTI

The COVID-19 has once again started scaring Rajasthan. There are 13 districts out of 33 where new positive cases have increased. The average positivity rate in the state is above 5 per cent and more than 1600 new cases have been reported in the state. The state recorded 252 new cases with one death in the last 24 hours.

A 70-year-old woman who reportedly died of COVID-19 on Wednesday was a resident of Jhalrapatan in the Jhalawar district, She was admitted to SRG Hospital on July 26. It is being told that the elderly woman was already suffering from some other serious disease and due to that she was admitted to the ICU.

The active cases of COVID-19 in the state have increased to 1884 now. Pali, Jhunjhunu and Bundi are now the only districts where there is no active case of COVID-19 while among the rest, the most active cases are 499 in Jaipur.

According to the report of last week of Rajasthan, 1668 new cases were reported in the state, while one patient has died. The state's average positivity rate till last week was 4.35 which has now crossed the 5 per cent mark. The capital city of Jaipur is once again proving to be the epicentre of new cases as the maximum number of cases (397) were found in Jaipur in the last week.

On average, 5484 tests are being conducted every day in the state, which is only 6 per cent of the total test capacity of the state. All districts of the state have the COVID-19 test lab and the state can conduct one lakh tests per day. If the number of tests increases, the number of Covid-positive patients may also increase.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has urged the people to follow the Covid protocol and get the booster dose as early as possible