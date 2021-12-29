COVID-19: Bihar already experiencing third wave, says chief minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar is already experiencing the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to chief minister Nitish Kumar, Hindustan Times reported. The statement came on Tuesday, when Bihar reported 47 cases of the infection.

“The third wave of Covid pandemic has started in the state and all necessary arrangements are being made to save the people from it. The medical staff has made various preparations regarding this,” Kumar said on Tuesday, according to Livehindustan.

“The contribution of doctors in the first and second wave was commendable. I commend you for this,” he further said.

The Bihar government is also monitoring the surging cases of the new Omicron variant, and has ordered the closure of all the parks from December 31 to January 2.

"It has been also decided that the New Year celebration will not take place in any park here. The decision has been taken to avoid the crowd on New year," a government order read.

As per the order, it will also be compulsory to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to prevent any kind of political, social, religious, cultural, sports-related events in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bihar hasn’t reported any Omicron case yet, according to the list of 21 states issued by the Union health ministry which are affected by the new strain of the coronavirus.

The health ministry data further shows that 781 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been recorded in India so far.

Out of this, Delhi tops the list with 238 infections followed by Maharashtra with 167 cases, Gujarat with 73 cases and Kerala 65.

