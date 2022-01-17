COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks to reduce gap for administering precautionary dose from 9 to 6 months

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a review meeting on the prevailing COVID-19 situation and has decided to write a letter to the Centre seeking to reduce the gap for administering the precautionary dose from existing nine months to six months, his office said.

Besides, the Chief Minister has also directed the officials to focus on scaling up vaccination in five districts of East Godavari, Guntur, YSR Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, which have the lowest second dose vaccination coverage.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 4,570 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The daily Covid count dropped from Saturday due to fewer tests conducted but the positivity rate jumped to 15.22 per cent.

The state had on Saturday reported 4,955 cases but 35,673 samples were tested. During the last 24 hours that ended 10 a.m. Sunday, 30,022 samples were tested.

The positivity rate rose to 15.22 per cent from 13.89 per cent the previous day.

This is the highest positivity rate in more than eight months. The active cases in the state also surged to 26,770.

One person succumbed to the virus during last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll to 14,510.

According to the state command control room, Chittoor district accounted for the highest number of cases at 1,124, followed by Visakhapatnam (1028) and Guntur (368).

The 24-hour period also saw 669 people recovering from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 20,65,000.

(With IANS inputs)

Monday, January 17, 2022