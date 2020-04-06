COVID-19 Newsletter: An economic prognosis - a joint initiative between BTF and FPJ

Forgive my political and social impertinence, but allow me to say that this battle against COVID-19 is unlike any war we have ever seen. In a war, while lives are lost, economy thrives. Manufacturing activity goes up, service industry sizzles, ports, transport, infrastructure, even agriculture thrives during a war. This COVID-19 battle however, has turned the world turtle. Instead of young soldiers, the older gents are dying. The entire population is in a lockdown, and almost all economic activity has ground to a halt.

A recent projection by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) claims India’s GDP growth rate will go down from 6% to 2.1% during fiscal year 2020-21. China’s from 5.9% to 1% while most of the western G20 economies have been projected to grow negatively, with Germany’s GDP predicted to decelerate at (-) 6.8% while US at (-) 2.8%.

While the jury is still out on the exact growth rate, India tops the chart compared to many other economies – both developed and emerging – but that is little reason to cheer. The fact remains that the Indian government’s fiscal relief during this crisis to the economically weaker sections of the society notwithstanding, it will take quite a long while for the national economy to splutter back into shape.