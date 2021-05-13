COVID-19: 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured between August-December for Indians, says Centre

While many states in India still continue to suffer with the shortage of vaccines, the Niti Aayog and Health Ministry today said that overall 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August-December - for India and for Indians. "There should be no doubt that vaccine will be available for all as we move forward.," he added.

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said that Nearly 18 crore doses of #COVID19 vaccine have been administered in India. In the US, the number stands around 26 crores. So, India stand in the third position in the world."

Breaking the figures, he said that, "We are happy to report that 1/3rd of 45 and above are protected. "45 and above age group contributes to 88% of deaths so you can imagine, how much dent it would have made to reduce the risk of death of this population," he added.

Further he announced that any vaccine that is approved by FDA, WHO can come to India. Import license will be granted within 1-2 days.

So far as per data, 187 districts have shown a continued decline in cases since last 2 weeks, said Lav Agarwal, Union Health Ministry, Joint Secretary.