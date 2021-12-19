COVID-19: 107 new cases in Delhi, highest in 6 months; 1 death reported

The national capital on Sunday recorded 107 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest since June 27, and one death as the positivity rate stood at 0.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number is highest in the last six months.

On June 27, Delhi had logged 259 coronavirus cases with four deaths, according to the government data.

The city logged 86 new cases on Saturday and 69 on Friday.

The rise in daily cases comes amid the Omicron scare in Delhi as the total number of patients infected with the latest variant of the coronavirus jumped by 12 on Friday to reach 22.

The number of Covid cases recorded in Delhi so far has reached 14,42,197. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,101.

Three deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in December so far in Delhi. Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in November, four in October and five in September.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 07:10 PM IST