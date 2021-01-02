'Covaxin': Expert panel clears Bharat Biotech's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine for 'restricted' emergency use

According to news agency IANS, the committee of experts assessing the coronavirus vaccines had called Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for a meeting in the afternoon today, a day after the firm was asked to present more data to get a nod.

On Friday, the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had held that the data provided by Bharat Biotech for its Coronavirus vaccine as 'not sufficient' for granting emergency use approval and had asked for more information instead.

The expert committee, tasked with vetting Covid-19 vaccine proposals, had convened a meeting to take a call on emergency use authorisation sought by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for their respective vaccine candidates.

Notably, the 10-member panel recommended emergency licensure for the Serum Institute of India-manufactured 'Covishield'. It become the first vaccine to secure a recommendation for emergency use in India. The nod of the DCGI is, however, awaited on the recommendation.