'Courts Can Intervene If Violence Threatens Free And Fair Elections': Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the judiciary’s power to protect electoral fairness when violence or intimidation allegedly prevents candidates from filing nominations | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, October 21, 2026: The Supreme Court has observed that constitutional courts cannot remain silent when violence, intimidation or illegal practices threaten free and fair elections.

The court said that although judges generally avoid interfering in an ongoing election process, they have the power to step in when necessary to protect its fairness and integrity.

The observations came while the court granted interim relief to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), the principal opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, which alleged that violence and obstruction had prevented several of its candidates from filing nominations for the urban local body elections, Live Law and Bar & Bench reported.

Supreme Court Steps In Over Nomination Row

A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed that the YSRCP had established a prima facie case requiring directions to safeguard the nomination process.

The court directed the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to consider the party’s request to extend the nomination deadline in view of its complaints about widespread violence.

The bench clarified that it was not directly interfering with the elections but was allowing the SEC to examine the grievances and take an appropriate decision. It also directed the commission not to publish the final list of candidates on October 21 and to defer its publication until October 23.

YSRCP Alleges Violence Against Candidates

The YSRCP approached the Supreme Court claiming that nearly two-thirds of its candidates could not file their nominations because of violence and obstruction. The party maintained that the prevailing law and order situation had made it difficult for its candidates to reach nomination centres.

The party had earlier approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking preventive measures over fears of violence, but the court rejected its plea on October 15.

It subsequently sought an extension of the nomination deadline, arguing that physical violence had prevented its candidates from filing their papers. After the High Court rejected this request too, the party moved the Supreme Court.

State Opposes Plea, Court Stresses Fairness

The State of Andhra Pradesh and the State Election Commissioner opposed the YSRCP’s plea. However, the Supreme Court emphasised that the constitutional responsibility of conducting elections also included ensuring that every eligible candidate had a fair opportunity to participate.

“Free and fair election is a basic structure of the Constitution. Right to participate in such elections by filing nominations is a facet of free and fair election process,” the bench observed.

Judicial Restraint Has Its Limits

The Supreme Court acknowledged that the SEC is an independent constitutional authority entrusted with supervising and conducting elections. It said courts ordinarily avoid intervening during elections to ensure that the process is completed within the prescribed timeline without unnecessary judicial interference.

However, the bench made it clear that judicial restraint could not become a reason to ignore serious threats to electoral fairness. It observed that constitutional courts retained the power of judicial review when there was prima facie material suggesting that candidates were being prevented from filing nominations through force or coercion.

Courts Must Protect Constitutional Values

“The custodian of constitutional values is the constitutional courts,” the bench observed. It said the power of judicial review could not be completely restricted merely because an election was underway, particularly when the principal opposition party had approached the court with material supporting its allegations.

The bench noted that the YSRCP had submitted representations made by the party and its candidates to the SEC, both physically and electronically, even before the election process began. The material placed before the court also included video clips that purportedly showed instances of obstruction.

Public Confidence In Elections Is Vital

“Instilling confidence in the election process is vital for the maintenance of constitutional democracy,” the Supreme Court said, underlining the importance of ensuring that elections are conducted without intimidation or unlawful interference.

The observations highlight a crucial principle of electoral democracy: conducting elections on schedule is important, but ensuring that candidates can participate without fear or obstruction is equally essential.

The court’s intervention also reinforces the responsibility of election authorities to address credible complaints before they undermine confidence in the process.

Election Commission Must Ensure Fair Nominations

The bench referred to Article 243ZA of the Constitution, which entrusts the State Election Commission with conducting and supervising municipal elections. It said this responsibility necessarily included taking steps to ensure that all contesting candidates could file nomination papers without hindrance.

The court observed that its power of judicial review could not be considered completely excluded when widespread violence threatened the SEC’s ability to fulfil its constitutional duty. Such circumstances, it said, could disturb the level playing field and compromise the fairness of the nomination process.

Election Disputes Cannot Always Wait

The Supreme Court explained that the principle of judicial non-interference in election matters was intended to prevent unnecessary delays. Ordinarily, grievances arising during elections can be challenged through an election petition after the process is completed.

However, the bench said this principle could not be applied mechanically when serious allegations of violence and coercion were supported by material placed before the court.

In such circumstances, judicial intervention could be necessary to ensure that the election process remained fair rather than allowing alleged irregularities to continue unchecked.

Muscle Power Cannot Undermine Elections

Referring to earlier rulings, including Union Territory of Ladakh and Others vs Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (2024) and Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal vs State of West Bengal and Others (2018), the Supreme Court reiterated that courts could intervene when unlawful actions threatened electoral fairness.

“These authorities above unequivocally state while constitutional courts would ordinarily not interfere with election process, but their hands are not tied when appropriate interventions are necessary to ensure that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner and are not marred by extraconstitutional or illegal means, for eg. muscle power,” the bench observed.

Final Decision Rests With Election Commission

After examining the representations, video material and other submissions, the Supreme Court concluded that the YSRCP had established a prima facie case for issuing directions. It asked the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission to consider extending the nomination deadline in the light of the party’s complaints.

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While leaving the decision on the extension to the SEC, the court directed it to defer publication of the final candidate list until October 23. The ruling underlined that judicial restraint in election matters does not prevent constitutional courts from acting when credible allegations of violence and obstruction threaten the right to participate in free and fair elections.

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