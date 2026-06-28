Court Orders Criminal Case Against Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge Over Remarks Against RSS | X @np_nationpress

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, who has declared war against RSS is in trouble, with the Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru directing to register a criminal case against him for his alleged derogatory remarks against RSS.

While hearing a private complaint filed by RSS worker Tejas, who had alleged that Kharge, the then minister Dinesh Gundurao and the Youth Congress leader Mohammed Nalapad had made derogatory statements against RSS, the Special Court dropped the charges against Dinesh Gundurao and directed registering a criminal case under BNS 356 and issued summons to both the leaders.

On Nov 5, 2025, Tejas had lodged a complaint against the three in the Special Court, following a letter by the then IT&BT Minister and the present Home Minister Priyank Kharge and others. On Nov 4, Priyank Kharge had written a letter to the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking ban on activities of RSS in the government schools, colleges and other public grounds from holding baithaks.

Kharge had said that the RSS infills negativity among the people's mind.and creates a scary atmosphere in the society. Since RSS has fundamentalistic mindset, their activities have to be curbed. Kharge had posted the letter on his social media handles also.

Supporting Kharge's letter on X social media handle, the then Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao said that these people threaten to murder my colleague and they have a Taliban mindset. These people are directly involved in the murder of Gauri Lankesh, Pansare and Kalaburgi. These people worship Godse, who killed Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Nalapad, while talking to a YouTube channel said that ``The RSS members will not have anything inside their knickers.''

The complainant had requested the Special Court to initiate defamation case against the three Congress leaders. After hearing the case, the Special Court dripped the charges against Dinesh Gundurao and directed a criminal defamation case against Priyank Kharge and Mohammed Nalapad.