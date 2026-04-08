'Courage Always Wins': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Hails Iran After US Agrees To Immediate 14-Day Ceasefire

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | X | @priyankagandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday hailed Iranian men and women after US President Donald Trump agreed to a 14-day ceasefire with Iran, saying, "Hatred, anger, violence and injustice never win. Courage always wins."

Taking to X, she said, "Iranian men and women formed human chains around their country’s resources while Western powers spoke in a despicable language, heralding the “end of a civilization." Earlier on Tuesday, Trump posted a cryptic message warning that “a whole civilisation will die tonight”

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"The world is watching and understanding as the veil of morality falls from across the face of the west. Hatred, anger, violence and injustice never win. Courage always wins," she added.

Meanwhile, the White House has declared the US campaign against Iran a “victory,” saying military gains created leverage for a diplomatic opening after President Donald Trump ordered a pause in strikes.

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“This is a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X on Tuesday night (local time).

She said the operation, referred to as “Operation Epic Fury,” had met and exceeded its objectives ahead of schedule.

“From the very beginning of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump estimated this would be a 4-6 week operation,” Leavitt said.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump agreed to a 14-day ceasefire after talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, according to a post shared by him on his official Truth Social account.