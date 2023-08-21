 Countdown Begins: Chandrayaan 3 Is All Set To Land On The Moon On August 23; Here's Where You Can Watch It Live
Countdown Begins: Chandrayaan 3 Is All Set To Land On The Moon On August 23; Here's Where You Can Watch It Live

Countdown Begins: Chandrayaan 3 Is All Set To Land On The Moon On August 23; Here's Where You Can Watch It Live

On August 20, ISRO shared a Tweet regarding the various platforms where one can watch the historic landing.

Monday, August 21, 2023
Chandrayaan 3 | ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 is all set to make history! The lander module (LM), comprising the lander ‘Vikram' and rover ‘Pragyan’, is expected to touch down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, August 23 at 18.04 hours, ISRO said.

India's third lunar mission took off successfully on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. A few weeks later, on August 5, the lander reached the Moon's orbit. On August 20, Chandrayaan-3, made significant progress by conducting its second and final de-boosting operation, which brought the Lander Module (LM) into a closer orbit around the Moon.

Where will the landing take place?

The lander is set to make a "soft landing" on the southern polar area of the Moon. Following the successful touchdown of the lander on the lunar surface, its propulsion module will maintain its orbit around the Moon with the purpose of conducting research on Earth's atmosphere. This will make India the fourth nation after the US, China, and Russia to achieve this feat.

Live Broadcast

The highly anticipated occasion will be televised live on August 23, commencing at 17:27 hrs IST across various platforms.

On August 20, ISRO shared a Tweet regarding the various platforms where one can watch the historic landing. The broadcast will be available on the ISRO Website, its YouTube channel, ISRO's Facebook page, and the DD National TV channel.

ISRO Website https://isro.gov.in

YouTube https://youtube.com/watch?v=DLA_64yz8Ss…

Facebook https://facebook.com/ISRO

Chandrayaan 3: Special Prayers Performed In Agra For Successful Landing Of Vikram Lander On Moon
