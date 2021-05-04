Couldn’t predict exact nature of Covid second wave: Supermodel Committee

Hyderabad

National Covid-19 Supermodel Committee has said it could not predict the exact nature of the second wave of the pandemic in India. The panel, however, is continuing its efforts to better estimate its future trajectory.

The committee comprising 3 scientists working on the SUTRA model for charting the trajectory of Covid-19, denied reports in media it cautioned the government in March about the second wave but attention was not paid to it.

The panel comprising Manindra Agrawal, Professor, IIT Kanpur, Madhuri Kanitkar, Deputy Chief, Integrated Defense Staff and M Vidyasagar, Professor, IIT Hyderabad issued a clarification about some facts related to predictions of their mathematical model.

“A meeting was called on 2nd April to seek our inputs by one of the very senior officers of the government coordinating the national pandemic response. We indicated the SUTRA model predicted the second wave to peak by the third week of April and to stay most likely around 1 lakh daily cases,” they said.

The panel admitted the model predictions in this instance were incorrect as the nature of the virus has been changing very rapidly.