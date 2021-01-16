Corruption case: CBI suspends inspector, steno

New Delhi

In a clear message of zero tolerance, CBI on Saturday suspended its inspector and steno named in a corruption case, sour­ces said. The move comes 2 days after CBI, in much embarrassment carried out searches at 14 loca­ti­ons in several cities including its own officers. A source said, “The inspector and the steno in the corruption case have been susp­e­nded.” He said it is as per the CBI's zero tolerance policy towa­rds corruption either in-house or outside. In FIR, the CBI has alleged the 4 officials booked for corruption, had received bribes to extend favours to over 2 private fi­r­ms being probed for bank fraud. The CBI has named its officials as DSP RK Rishi and RK Sangwan; Inspector Kapil Dhankad and Stenographer Samir Kumar Singh.