Coronavirus updates from India and world: COVID-19 cases in India crosses 90,000 mark

COVID-19 cases in India crosses 90,000 mark; a biggest jump of 4,987 in 24 hours
India has seen a highest ever spike of 4,987 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of positive cases in the country is now at 90,927, including 53,946 active cases, 34,109 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The death toll has risen to 2,872 deaths, said the Health Ministry on Sunday morning.
