Coronavirus updates from India and the world: US records more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours

US records more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: tracker
The United States recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the third day running, according to the latest real-time tally Thursday reported by Johns Hopkins University. The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- recorded 2,053 deaths on Thursday, after 2,502 deaths on Wednesday and 2,207 on Tuesday.
Coronavirus originated from China's Wuhan lab: Donald Trump
The novel coronavirus, that has killed over 230,000 people globally so far and has shattered economies, emerged from a virology lab in the Wuhan city of China, US President Donald Trump claimed Thursday with a high degree of confidence. "Yes, I have. Yes, I have," Trump told reporters at the East Room of the White House when asked if he has seen anything at this point that gives him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is where the virus originated.
Coronavirus fatalities in France rise by 289 to 24,376
France on Thursday reported 289 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the tally to 24,376, while hospital data continued to show encouraging indicators as the government plans to lift the coronavirus lockdown on May 11, said health ministry director Jerome Salomon. The increase of COVID-19-related deaths slowed to 1.1 per cent in the last 24 hours, the lowest increase on a weekday since the end of March, Xinhua news agency reported.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)