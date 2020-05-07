Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Italy's COVID-19 death toll rises to 29,684

Italy's COVID-19 death toll rises to 29,684
A further 369 COVID-19 patients had died in the past 24 hours in Italy, bringing the country's death toll to 29,684, out of total infection cases of 214,457, according to fresh figures.
The country's Civil Protection Department registered 91,528 active infections on Wednesday, down sharply from 98,467 a day earlier.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has issued an order stating that all the inter-state boundaries of the state will be sealed with immediate effect to prevent the entry of unauthorized persons from the inter-state boundaries of the state, reported ANI.
