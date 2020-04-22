India

Updated on
LIVE

Coronavirus updates from India and the world: US records more than 8,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

By FPJ Web Desk

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India reached 18,895 on Tuesday, with Maharashtra being the worst-hit state, even as the government said the recovery percentage for the infection stood at 17.48 per cent. Out of the total number of cases, 15,122 are active cases, while 3,260 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. The total deaths due to the infection stood at 603.

Coronavirus updates from India and the world: US records more than 8,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19
Photo by BL Soni

4,62,621 samples from 4,47,812 individuals have been tested as on April 21: ICMR

A total of 4,62,621 samples from 4,47,812 individuals have been tested as on 21 April 2020, 9 PM. Today, on 21 April 2020, till 9 PM 26,943 samples have been reported: Indian Council of Medical Research

Indian Council of Medical Research has released a list of 87 private laboratories to test COVID19

US records more than 8,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

US has recorded more than 8,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID19 and 44,845 deaths so far. Nearly 40,000 new cases reported between Monday 8:30 pm local time, and Tuesday at the same time: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins University

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in