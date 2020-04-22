Coronavirus updates from India and the world: US records more than 8,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

4,62,621 samples from 4,47,812 individuals have been tested as on April 21: ICMR
A total of 4,62,621 samples from 4,47,812 individuals have been tested as on 21 April 2020, 9 PM. Today, on 21 April 2020, till 9 PM 26,943 samples have been reported: Indian Council of Medical Research
US records more than 8,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19
US has recorded more than 8,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID19 and 44,845 deaths so far. Nearly 40,000 new cases reported between Monday 8:30 pm local time, and Tuesday at the same time: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins University