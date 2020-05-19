Coronavirus Update: India has a low mortality rate and a high recovery rate, says Health Ministry

How is India faring against the novel coronavirus when compared to the rest of the world?
As the total number of cases recorded in India crossed 100,000, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that a total of 2,350 COVID-19 patients had been cured in the last 24 hours.
As per data given on the Ministry website, 39,174 people have so far been 'cured' and discharged or have migrated.
"This means a recovery rate of 38.73% amongst COVID-19 patients. The recovery rate is improving continuously," the Health Ministry said on Tuesday evening.
Not only that, the Health Ministry said that India's mortality rate too was very low compared to the global average. In terms of case mortality per lakh population, India has so far about 0.2 deaths per lakh population vis-a-vis approx. 4.1 deaths per lakh population for the world as a whole, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare added.
At present the United States of America leads the mortality charts with over 87,100 deaths, which translates to 26.6 cases of mortality per lakh population. The United Kingdom follows with 52.1 cases per lakh.
India for its part has recorded 3163 fatalities, which translates to 0.2 cases of mortality per lakh population.
In recent days, testing too has been ramped up, and on Monday, a record 1,08,233 samples were tested in the country. The Health Ministry said that so far a total of 24,25,742 samples have been tested.
