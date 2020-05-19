Coronavirus Update: India has a low mortality rate and a high recovery rate, says Health Ministry

How is India faring against the novel coronavirus when compared to the rest of the world?

As the total number of cases recorded in India crossed 100,000, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that a total of 2,350 COVID-19 patients had been cured in the last 24 hours.

As per data given on the Ministry website, 39,174 people have so far been 'cured' and discharged or have migrated.

"This means a recovery rate of 38.73% amongst COVID-19 patients. The recovery rate is improving continuously," the Health Ministry said on Tuesday evening.