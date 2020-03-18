Coronavirus Update in India: Sanitization measures begin at West Bengal State Secretariat after high-level officer’s son tests positive

Sanitization measures are in full swing to disinfect Nabanna, the West Bengal State Secretariat which also houses the office of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. All the floors and lifts are being sanitized. These measures are being taken after the 18-year-old son of a high-level lady officer in the West Bengal administration, who had returned from London on the March 15 tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The officer’s cabin, which is room no.511 has already been sanitized and closed until further notice. According to sources in Nabanna, the santization process has started from the 14th floor downwards. First disinfectants are being sprayed after which the entire floor is being swept with phenyl water.

Various door handles, window knobs and grills are being cleaned in the same manner. Four teams have been made for this cleaning process to be carried out. Sources also said that people working in Nabanna have been asked to take precautionary measures. These include wearing masks and washing their hands at regular intervals.

