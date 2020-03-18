Coronavirus Update in India: Sanitization measures begin at West Bengal State Secretariat after high-level officer’s son tests positive

Sanitization measures are in full swing to disinfect Nabanna, the West Bengal State Secretariat which also houses the office of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. All the floors and lifts are being sanitized. These measures are being taken after the 18-year-old son of a high-level lady officer in the West Bengal administration, who had returned from London on the March 15 tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The officer’s cabin, which is room no.511 has already been sanitized and closed until further notice. According to sources in Nabanna, the santization process has started from the 14th floor downwards. First disinfectants are being sprayed after which the entire floor is being swept with phenyl water.
Various door handles, window knobs and grills are being cleaned in the same manner. Four teams have been made for this cleaning process to be carried out. Sources also said that people working in Nabanna have been asked to take precautionary measures. These include wearing masks and washing their hands at regular intervals.
As far as Kolkata Police goes, sources say that the 18-year-old patient of the coronavirus, did not home-quarantine himself after he landed in Kolkata from London. Instead, he is said to have visited shopping malls, state-run MR Bangur hospital and met relatives in Howrah area. The Police are now locating all the people he has come in contact with and also are trying to identify those people, with whom he had taken the flight back from Delhi to Kolkata.
The victim reportedly did not wear a mask during his travel back to India. Sources also reveal that when he landed in Kolkata airport, he was asked to visit Beliaghata Infectious Diseases(ID) hospital. However, he did not visit the hospital on the 15th or 16th of March.
It was only after a prestigious university in London where the victim studies, informed him that around five of his friends have been tested positive for COVID-19, that he visited Beliaghata ID hospital on Tuesday morning. The same day in the evening, his reports showed that he had been tested positive for the coronavirus. His parents and two drivers have been quarantined. The family live in a South Kolkata complex.
