Coronavirus update: 15 placed under home isolation in Nagaland

Any persons with travel history to China or the affected countries from January 10, 2020 are being asked to self-declare or report to the numbers provided and also asked contact for more information.

People can also contact the authorities concerned at7005415243, 9856071745, 7005539653 and in e-mail: HYPERLINK "mailto:nissu.idsp@nic.in"nissu.idsp@nic.in.

Commenting on preparedness in the state, the senior state government official said a total of 52 beds in isolation wards of public hospitals and military hospitals have been identified and kept ready. Screening of passengers began at Dimapur Airport on January 30, 2020.

“Regular review is being done by the chief secretary, H& FW and information updated to the Chief Minister,” he added.

The Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Department already announced that all precautionary measures have been taken to tackle the menace.

In an official communication, the state health department requested all persons who visited the affected countries on or after January 15 this year, to send their detailed addresses of place (s) visited along with the local address to helpline numbers through an SMS or through WhatsApp. It maintained that details and personal information of persons will be kept confidential.