Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi cancels visit to Dhaka after Bangladesh reports three cases

After Bangladesh reported three coronavirus cases, on Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his visit to Dhaka due to the deadly virus scare.

PM Modi was expected to travel to Dhaka on March 17 at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to attend the centenary celebrations of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. As per a report by PTI, during the visit, PM Modi was expected to assuage Bangladesh's concerns over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan cancelled their visits to India in December over the situation following the passage of the citizenship bill by Parliament. Dhaka was also apparently upset following the rollout of the NRC in Assam even though India conveyed to it that the issue was an internal matter of the country.