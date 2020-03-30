Coronavirus Lockdown: Western Railway RPF, IRCTC distribute food packages to poor; see pics

In the wake of the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Western Railway's staff from various departments have displayed grit and commitment through their exemplary services.
They are also taking extra special care for the needy and poor persons, who reside near various station premises by providing free food, care packages and masks to them by RPF & other staff.
With the coronavirus forcing people to stop going to work and people facing shortage of financial resources, IRCTC has geared up it's base kitchens in Mumbai Central and CSMT station for preparing distress meals in huge quantities for the poor and needy people in Mumbai.
Around 2,000 Dal Khichdi pickle meals were distributed by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation on March 29. These simple and hygienic meals in a 400 gram portion were made available for onward distribution through the channels of NGOs and Railway Commercial and RPF Departments to the needy/destitute /poor stranded amidst this Covid-19 epidemic.
Major NGOs involved were Salaam Mumbai, Future India Foundation and Robinhood Army.
Alok Kansal- General Manager, WR said these unique initiatives by WR and IRCTC at various places & has stated that in wake of the pandemic Coronavirus, all required and necessary safety and hygiene levels will be practiced to ensure zero error.
Ravinder Bhakar, CPRO, WR, said few railwaymen have themselves come forward to provide for the marginally poor by providing ration packages and cash. Setting a new example of outright righteousness and generosity, J.K. Sumara - TTI from Bhavnagar Division by providing food items worth Rs 10,000 to licensed porters at Bhavnagar station.
WR Employees' Union (Junagarh Branch) also came forward to help them with 5kgs of rice, 5kgs of bajra, 1 ltr cooking oil and few other essential food items. They were also provided with masks.
IRCTC will be preparing 1,000-1,500 food packs from tonight at Ahmedabad base kitchen which will be distributed by collector Ahmedabad to needy hungry stranded people. The number will go up as per demand.
